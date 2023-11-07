Thermax Q2 Review - Lack Of Incremental Margin, Order Inflow Triggers; Downgrade To 'Reduce': Yes Securities
Thermax is focused on the energy transition theme and is striving to create tech-enabled differentiation in the medium term.
Yes Securities Report
Thermax Ltd. reported a strong print in line with expectations of a low-double digit revenue growth and strong margin expansion. While revenue growth was driven by Industrial businesses, margin expanded across the board led by stable raw material prices and execution of profitable projects.
Order Inflow decline was a dampener where a 19% YoY drop in Industrial Infra segment drove the weakness. Order pipeline grew in single digits compared to the base quarter with improvement in quality of pipeline orders.
Chemicals, First Energy Pvt. Ltd., Green Hydrogen, zero liquid discharge and digital remain key investment areas for the company.
Looking forward
Management expects H2 FY24 to see improved order inflows (level-one in Rs 3-4 billion order) while margin could moderate a bit from Q2 FY24 levels. Thermax is focused on the energy transition theme and is striving to create tech-enabled differentiation in the medium term.
This is reflected in building up of employee capabilities in differentiated terms such as digital which has led to jump in employee costs.
We believe Thermax is well placed to capitalise on revival of private capex given its-
strong balance sheet,
prudent working capital management, and
recent technological tie‐ups.
The stock is currently trading at 54.3 times/43.3 times FY24E/25E. With the recent runup in the stock price, we downgrade it to 'Reduce' ('Neutral' previously) with a revised target price of Rs 2,760 valuing the company at 40 times FY25E earnings per share.
