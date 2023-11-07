Thermax Q2 Review - Lack Of Incremental Margin, Order Inflow Triggers; Downgrade To 'Reduce': Yes Securities

Thermax Ltd. reported a strong print in line with expectations of a low-double digit revenue growth and strong margin expansion. While revenue growth was driven by Industrial businesses, margin expanded across the board led by stable raw material prices and execution of profitable projects.

Order Inflow decline was a dampener where a 19% YoY drop in Industrial Infra segment drove the weakness. Order pipeline grew in single digits compared to the base quarter with improvement in quality of pipeline orders.

Chemicals, First Energy Pvt. Ltd., Green Hydrogen, zero liquid discharge and digital remain key investment areas for the company.