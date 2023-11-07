Thermax Q2 Results Review - Healthy, Confident On H2 Order Inflows: Prabhudas Lilladher

Thermax Ltd. reported healthy quarterly performance, with consolidated revenue growth of 10.9% YoY and Ebitda margin expanding 211 basis points YoY, driven by few projects reaching above average margin recognition level in Q2 FY24. Order inflows were down by 2.1% YoY to Rs 19.7 billion in Q2 FY24 due to absence of large orders, however management is bullish for H2 FY24 on order inflows front with couple of large order under discussion stage.

Domestic enquiry pipeline, continues to remain healthy for medium size order from food and beverages, chemicals, metals etc. Exports enquiry pipeline continues to remains strong. Large orders from oil and gas sectors is muted while it is gaining traction in steel and metals sector.