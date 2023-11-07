Thermax Q2 Results Review - Healthy, Confident On H2 Order Inflows: Prabhudas Lilladher
strong operational performance drives profit after tax growth.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Thermax Ltd. reported healthy quarterly performance, with consolidated revenue growth of 10.9% YoY and Ebitda margin expanding 211 basis points YoY, driven by few projects reaching above average margin recognition level in Q2 FY24. Order inflows were down by 2.1% YoY to Rs 19.7 billion in Q2 FY24 due to absence of large orders, however management is bullish for H2 FY24 on order inflows front with couple of large order under discussion stage.
Domestic enquiry pipeline, continues to remain healthy for medium size order from food and beverages, chemicals, metals etc. Exports enquiry pipeline continues to remains strong. Large orders from oil and gas sectors is muted while it is gaining traction in steel and metals sector.
We believe Thermax is well placed to gain from increasing thrust on energy transition and de-carbonisation initiatives led by its-
technical expertise,
strong balance sheet and
prudent working capital management.
The stock is currently trading at price/earning of 55.3 times /47.6 times /42.5 times FY24/25/26E.
We roll forward to September- 25E and maintain ‘Hold’ rating with revised target price of Rs 2,771 (Rs 2,613 earlier), valuing it at PE of 43 times September-25E (43 times FY25E earlier).
