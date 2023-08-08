The Ramco Cements Q1 Results Review - Capacity Ramp Up To Drive Profitability: Yes Securities

The Ramco Cements Ltd. reported performance miss on account of lower-than expected volume and net sales realisation during the quarter. Volume came at 4.3 million tonne (versus our estimate: 4.8 million tonne) up by 30% Yoy, while NSR declined by 3% YoY (versus our estimate flat YoY) in Q1 FY24.

This resulted in revenue/Ebitda growth of 26/13% YoY to Rs 22.5/3.4 billion (versus our estimate of Rs 25.7/4.6 billion) respectively. Whereas Adjusted profit after tax declined by +32% YoY to Rs 744 million (versus our estimate Rs 2 billion) due to steady rise in depreciation.

On account of increasing utilisation of new and existing capacities, we expect volume growth of ~17/3% YoY in FY24/25E and upcoming election will keep demand intact.

Given the ongoing energy cost correction and increasing operating leverage, the Ebitda should improve steadily to +Rs 1050/tonne by FY25E (versus Rs 789/tonne in FY23).

However, high exposure to the south market with higher ordinary portland cement sales and volatile demand will keep operating profitability under check in the short run.

We remain positive on Ramco Cements for its strong retail presence in the south, low-cost cement producer, steadily increasing capacity share and improving share of waste heat recovery system and renewable energy.

Additionally, we expect Ramco Cement to generate operating cash flow of ~Rs 24 billion over FY24-25E, will aid to fund the planned capex (Kurnool/Karnataka and upgradation).

Hence, net debt/Ebitda to remain elevated close to ~2.2 times till FY25E (management guided ~2.5 times) and which is expected to lower the profitability due to higher interest outgo.

At current market price, stock trades at 14/12 times enterprise value/Ebitda on FY24/25E.

We arrived at a revised target price of Rs 1075 with a 'Buy' rating, valuing the stock at 15 times enterprise value/Ebitda on FY25 estimates.