The Phoenix Mills - Growth Story Remains On Track: ICICI Securities

The Phoenix Mills Ltd. saw November 2022 like-to-like consumption across malls at Rs 6.3 billion or 113% of Nov-19 levels and is lower than Oct-22 LTL consumption growth of 18% as the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali both fell in the month of Oct-22.

For year-to-date FY23 (Apr-Nov-22), LTL consumption growth stands at 115% of Apr-Nov-19 levels and we model for FY23E rental income of Rs 13.7 billion (Rs 12.2 billion on LTL basis versus Rs 10.3 billion in FY20).

With the Phoenix Citadel Indore mall being opened on Dec 01, 20’22 (88% leased) and the Ahmedabad mall (99% leased) scheduled to open in Jan-23 and Pune (Wakad) and Bengaluru (Hebbal) in FY24E, we expect 17% rental income compound annual growth rate over FY20-25E.

The St. Regis hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai clocked its highest ever revenue in Nov-22 with a revenue per available room of Rs 14,884 with an occupancy of 84% and average room rate of Rs 17,748.