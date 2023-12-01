Telecom Sector Check - Reliance Jio Wins More Market Share In Q2: ICICI Securities
Bharti Airtel’s adjusted gross revenue (including national long distance) increased 2.3% QoQ/10.5% YoY to Rs 218 billion
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Industry adjusted gross revenue (including national long distance) in Q2 FY24 for the top-three players grew 2.6% QoQ/8% YoY to Rs 558 billion despite the absence of any major tariff intervention. Bharti Airtel Ltd.’s AGR market share was at 37.3%, up 15 bp QoQ, with YoY incremental AGR of Rs 21 billion versus Reliance Jio’s Rs 21 billion.
However, Bharti Airtel’s AGR growth was slower in B and C circles. Vodafone Idea Ltd.’s AGR market share was stable (after a long time) at 16.3% due to strong performance in its leadership circles, particularly in Delhi and Mumbai circles.
RJio’s market share improved 47 bp QoQ to 42.1% as its B and C circles grew relatively faster. For Q2 FY24, industry AGR (including NLD) on an annualised-basis was at Rs 2,334 billion.
At the industry level, AGR in metro circles rose faster at 6.7% QoQ after many quarters of underperformance.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.