Telecom Sector Check - Reliance Jio Wins More Market Share In Q2: ICICI Securities

Industry adjusted gross revenue (including national long distance) in Q2 FY24 for the top-three players grew 2.6% QoQ/8% YoY to Rs 558 billion despite the absence of any major tariff intervention. Bharti Airtel Ltd.’s AGR market share was at 37.3%, up 15 bp QoQ, with YoY incremental AGR of Rs 21 billion versus Reliance Jio’s Rs 21 billion.

However, Bharti Airtel’s AGR growth was slower in B and C circles. Vodafone Idea Ltd.’s AGR market share was stable (after a long time) at 16.3% due to strong performance in its leadership circles, particularly in Delhi and Mumbai circles.

RJio’s market share improved 47 bp QoQ to 42.1% as its B and C circles grew relatively faster. For Q2 FY24, industry AGR (including NLD) on an annualised-basis was at Rs 2,334 billion.

At the industry level, AGR in metro circles rose faster at 6.7% QoQ after many quarters of underperformance.