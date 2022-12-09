Telecom Sector Check - Industry Witnesses Moderate Growth: Motilal Oswal

The telecom industry grew 2% QoQ (adjusted gross revenue including national long distance) in Q2 FY23, largely backed by average revenue per user growth, with flattish subscriber growth. This indicates:

consolidation of dual SIM cards in the market, and upgrade to 4G services from 2G.

Bharti Airtel Ltd./Reliance Jio clocked a better growth at 4%/3% QoQ, while the same for Vodafone Idea Ltd. stays flat.

In terms of AGR market share, Airtel/ Jio gained 70 basis points/40 bps QoQ to 36%/41%, while the same for Vodafone Idea fell 25 bps QoQ to 17%.