Telecom Sector Check - Industry Witnesses Moderate Growth: Motilal Oswal
The telecom industry grew 2% QoQ in Q2 FY23, largely backed by average revenue per user growth, with flattish subscriber growth.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
The telecom industry grew 2% QoQ (adjusted gross revenue including national long distance) in Q2 FY23, largely backed by average revenue per user growth, with flattish subscriber growth. This indicates:
consolidation of dual SIM cards in the market, and
upgrade to 4G services from 2G.
Bharti Airtel Ltd./Reliance Jio clocked a better growth at 4%/3% QoQ, while the same for Vodafone Idea Ltd. stays flat.
In terms of AGR market share, Airtel/ Jio gained 70 basis points/40 bps QoQ to 36%/41%, while the same for Vodafone Idea fell 25 bps QoQ to 17%.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.