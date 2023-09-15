Telecom Sector Check - Bharti Airtel Well Placed For Long Term Growth: Yes Securities

We expect the 3+1 telecom industry structure to sustain in medium term with the government supporting the sector through policy reforms to help maintain the existing structure.

The telecom reforms of September 2021 that included decisions such as abolition of spectrum usage charge on new spectrum auctions, modification in the definition of adjusted gross revenue to exclude non-core income, and moratorium on AGR dues payments are steps in right direction to resolve the pain points affecting the sector.

Also, with government now holding 33% stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd., it should become easier for the telecom operator to raise additional funds.

While the key operating metrics for the sector are improving, it will take few more years for tangible improvement in their return on capital employed profile.