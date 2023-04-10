Telecom Q4 Results Preview - Steady Growth Expected: Prabhudas Lilladher

We expect revenue and Ebitda of telecom companies in our coverage universe (Reliance Jio plus Bharti Airtel Ltd.) to increase by up 2.5% QoQ and up 3.1% QoQ at Rs 234.8 billion and Rs 197.4 billion respectively, given subscriber addition of 8.5 million besides building a gradual increase in average revenue per user growth (1.0-1.8%QoQ).

Due to falling competitive intensity given weak financial position of peers we maintain our positive stance on the sector.

We change our FY23-24E earnings per share by up 1.3%/down 7.9% to factor in delayed tariff hikes and build in ARPU of Rs 193/210/244 (Rs 199/239/278 earlier).