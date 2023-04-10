Telecom Q4 Results Preview - Steady Growth Expected: Prabhudas Lilladher
We expect revenue and Ebitda of telecom companies in our coverage universe to increase given subscriber addition of 8.5 million.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We expect revenue and Ebitda of telecom companies in our coverage universe (Reliance Jio plus Bharti Airtel Ltd.) to increase by up 2.5% QoQ and up 3.1% QoQ at Rs 234.8 billion and Rs 197.4 billion respectively, given subscriber addition of 8.5 million besides building a gradual increase in average revenue per user growth (1.0-1.8%QoQ).
Due to falling competitive intensity given weak financial position of peers we maintain our positive stance on the sector.
We change our FY23-24E earnings per share by up 1.3%/down 7.9% to factor in delayed tariff hikes and build in ARPU of Rs 193/210/244 (Rs 199/239/278 earlier).
