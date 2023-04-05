Telecom Q4 Results Preview - Expect Steady Quarter, Adjusted For Two Days Less In Q4 FY23E: ICICI Securities
Average revenue per user growth lower QoQ due to two days less in Q4 FY23E.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Our Q4 FY23E estimates suggest a deceleration in mobile revenue growth QoQ across telcos due to two less days during the quarter, and absence of tariff hikes. Subscriber base for Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Reliance Jio is likely to expand while that for Vodafone Idea Ltd. will most likely continue to shrink.
We expect mobile revenue for Airtel and RJio to rise 0.8% and 1.8% QoQ respectively in Q4 FY23E. RJio has grabbed higher incremental revenue probably as it gains subs as Bharti Airtel has increased its base plan price to Rs 155 (from Rs 99). We expect Vodafone Idea’s revenue to dip 1% QoQ.
Ebitda margin expansion is likely to be limited, or decline, due to rise in network operating cost owing to 5G deployment (which means higher loading charges and more power consumption).
We expect Indus Towers Ltd.’s performance to be aided by rise in tenancy net adds and higher 5G loading; its Ebitda is likely to benefit from the absence of any provision for doubtful debts related to Vodafone Idea receivables.
Tata Communications Ltd. may report steady revenue growth (up 2.3% QoQ) in its data business on easing supply-chain issues and stable segmental margins QoQ. Key things to watch will be capex, free cash flow generation and net debt levels.
We expect Bharti Airtel to likely call for the second tranche of payment from its rights issue.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Financials – Non Lending Q4 Preview - Results Likely To Be A Mixed Bag Across Segments: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.