Telecom Q3 Results Preview - Modest ARPU Growth; Margin Expansion Likely: ICICI Direct
We expect Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea’s reported ARPU to be up 1.5%, 2%, 2% QoQ at ~Rs 180, Rs 194, Rs 134, respectively.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
We expect Reliance Jio to lead subscriber addition with ~6 million net sub additions during Q3. Bharti Airtel Ltd. is likely to add modest ~1 million subscribers amid SIM consolidation.
On the other hand, elevated churn at Vodafone Idea Ltd. is likely with a subscriber loss of ~6 million. Average revenue per user growth is expected to be seen for all telcos with some subscriber mix benefits.
We expect Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea’s reported ARPU to be up 1.5%, 2%, 2% QoQ at ~Rs 180, Rs 194, Rs 134, respectively. For Jio, revenues are expected at Rs 23206 crore, up 3% QoQ.
Airtel’s India wireless revenue is expected be up 2.1% QoQ at Rs 19,359 crore. For Vodafone Idea, we expect overall revenues to be flattish QoQ at Rs 10,620 crore.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Telecom Q3 Results Preview - Revenue Growth To Decelerate; Costs To Rise On 5G Rollout: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.