Telecom Q2 Results Preview - Steady Growth Expected: Prabhudas Lilladher

Q2 FY24 revenue and Ebitda of telecom companies in our coverage universe (Reliance Jio plus Bharti Airtel Ltd.) is expected to increase by plus 3.1% QoQ and +3.6% QoQ to Rs 633.7 billion and Rs 333.4 billion respectively with steady subscriber addition of 6.5 million, besides building gradual increase in average revenue per user growth (1.7% QoQ).

Due to falling competitive intensity, given weak financial position of peers, we maintain our positive stance on the sector. We also factor in delayed tariff hikes and build in ARPU of Rs 215/235 for FY24/25.

Reiterate 'Buy' on Bharti Airtel (preferred pick) at sum-of-the-parts valuation based target price of Rs 936 as we incorporate minor changes in our assumptions.