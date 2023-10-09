Telecom Q2 Results Preview - Expect Healthy Mobile Revenue Growth Despite No Tariff Hike: ICICI Securities

Our Q2 FY24 estimates suggest a steady quarter for Bharti Airtel Ltd. India, aided by average revenue per user expansion of 1.5% QoQ to Rs 203, and continued strong performance of non-mobile segment. Airtel Africa’s performance may be hindered by Nigerian currency devaluation, but underlying constant currency growth is likely to be healthy.

Reliance Jio’s subs growth is expected to accelerate with likely 10 million net add; however, ARPU growth may be restricted by the adoption of unlimited data by 5G users. Bharti India’s Ebitda may see margin expansion, while RJio’s margin may be flattish with higher cost charged to income statement.

Vodafone Idea Ltd.’s Ebitda may see slight expansion QoQ. Tata Communications Ltd.’s underlying data performance may be muted with 1% QoQ organic growth, while reported growth is likely to have revenue from The Switch merger (estimated Rs 1.5 billion).

Data Ebitda margin to dip 50 bp QoQ. Indus Towers Ltd.’s tenancy adds to be strong (+5,000) led by Bharti Airtels’ rural 4G rollout; we do not project any provisioning related Vodafone Idea receivables, however, the risk continues to be high.