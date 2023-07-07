Telecom Q1 Results Preview - Steady Growth Expected: Prabhudas Lilladher

Bharti Airtel Ltd. - For Q1, we have factored subscriber growth of 3.0 million (Q4 FY23: 3.2 million) to 338.4 million coupled with average revenue per user increase of 1.4% QoQ to Rs 196.

Airtel Africa business is expected to see revenue growth of 4.0% QoQ, and we have factored in same growth rate for the enterprise too. Home services will see revenue growth of 4.2% QoQ and margin growth of 60 basis points QoQ. For direct-to-home we have factored flat QoQ growth. 

Accordingly, Bharti Airtel’s Q1 FY24E consolidated revenue/Ebitda is expected to increase to Rs 363.3 billion (up 0.9% QoQ)/Rs 188.6 billion (+0.8% QoQ).

We expect 34% QoQ decrease in profit after tax to Rs 19.7 billion, due to higher depreciation and amortisation and tax of 25.2% versus 15.7% in Q4 FY23.

Airtel is also targeting ~Rs 500 billion market opportunity with its Enterprise offerings including communication platforms, cloud, cybersecurity and data centers as company expects 80% of corporates will put up 5G within next three years.

Reliance Jio - We expect Jio to report revenue/Ebitda of Rs 240.7 billion (+ 3% QoQ)/Rs 125 billion (+3% QoQ). We have also factored in ARPU of Rs 182 (+1.5% QoQ) and subscriber addition of 6.0 million in Q1 (6.4 million in Q4).