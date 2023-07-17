Technology - Weakness In ‘As-A-Service’ ACV Continues; Managed Services To Revive In H2 CY23: ICICI Securities

ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm conducted its Q2 CY23 index call to discuss key technology trends and ordering activity across industry verticals and geographies.

For Q2 CY23, overall annual contract value came in at $22.6 billion (-4.6% QoQ, -9.2% YoY), wherein healthy growth in managed services at $10 billion (+1% QoQ, +5.3% YoY) was offset by worsening weakness in as-a-service ACV (at $12.6 billion, - 8.7% QoQ, -18.2% YoY).

As a result, ISG has further lowered its as-a-services ACV growth forecast from 15% to 11.5% due to continued slowdown in discretionary spend, especially in infrastructure-as-a-service.

There could be further downside risks to these estimates given that the guidance implies sharp pickup of 44% YoY in as-a-service ACV in H2 CY23. ISG however has maintained its managed services growth outlook at 5% with expectations of recovery in the banking, financial services vertical in H2 FY24 and strong demand for cost optimisation deals.

Guidance implies 6% YoY growth in H2 CY23 versus 3.6% in H1 CY23 for managed services’ ACV.

Overall ACV guidance has been reduced from 11% earlier to 9% in CY23 on account of lower as-a-service ACV. Weakness in as-a-service was due to weakness in IaaS market.

Top three hyperscalers (AWS, Azure and GCP) declined sharply at 20% on year-to-date basis.

Cloud migration is slowing due to focus of clients on gaining return on investment on existing cloud spends and ongoing cloud migration projects involving big complex industry-specific operations taking time to modernise.

Software-as-a-service ACV also declined 6% YTD due to slowdown in discretionary spend by clients and longer sales cycles.