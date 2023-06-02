Techno Electric Q4 Results Review - Healthy Growth Outlook: ICICI Direct
We expect revenue, Ebitda to grow at a CAGR of ~50.1%, 54.6%, respectively, in FY23-25E.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Techno Electric and Engineering Ltd. reported a weak set of Q4 FY23 numbers.
Consolidated revenues came in at Rs 313 crore, grew by 2.5% YoY. Techno Electric's Ebitda came in at Rs 3.1 crore, de-grew by 91.6% YoY with margins at 1%, contracting 1115 basis points YoY. Consequently, profit after tax de-grew by 97.5% YoY to Rs 1.1 crore.
Key triggers for future price performance:
Entry into data centre, smart meters and flue gas desulphurisation market and become significant engineering, procurement and construction player over the next three to four years.
Improved revenue visibility, healthy balance sheet and cash balance of Rs 1500 crore.
We expect revenue, Ebitda to grow at a compound annual growth rate of ~50.1%, 54.6%, respectively, in FY23-25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.