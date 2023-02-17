Techno Electric Q3 Results Review - Muted Performance; Likely To Reverse In Q4: ICICI Securities

Techno Electric and Engineering Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 revenue declined 38% YoY to Rs 1.9 billion, impacted by supply-chain issues, resulting in lower execution. Gross margin expanded 500 bps YoY to 25.9% on account of softening of commodity prices.

However, due to operating deleverage, Ebitda margin contracted 100 bps to 12.6%. Order intake stood at Rs 5 billion, which was higher than the booking of Rs 4 billion in Q2 FY23.

Current orderbook grew to Rs 40 billion from Rs 36 billion at Q2 FY23-end. Management indicated incremental order inflow of Rs 15 billion in H2 FY23 (Rs 23 billion in H1).

With strong order backlog and execution-related challenges in the past, we expect execution to pick up in Q4 FY23 and in subsequent years. As flue gas desulfurisation and transmission ordering activities gather pace, we expect order intake to continue the current momentum in FY23E/FY24E and thereby, execution to remain healthy.

Techno Electric has net cash balance of Rs 12 billion. The company has sold off 111 mega watt of its wind assets situated in Tamil Nadu, for Rs 4.5 billion led by its decision to exit the noncore business.

This is expected to improve receivables going forward. Due to lower-than-anticipated execution and exit of wind business, we cut our earnings estimates for FY23E/FY24 by 21% each.