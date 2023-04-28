Tech Mahindra Q4 Results Review - OPM Disappoints Further; All Eyes On New Leadership, H2 FY24: Dolat Capital

Tech Mahindra Ltd. grew 0.3% in constant currency terms (flat in $ terms) above our estimate of (0.6% decline). Growth was led by communication, media and entertainment at 0.7% QoQ ($), while enterprise declined 0.5% QoQ.

IT Services were flat, while business process services business declined 0.6% QoQ ($).

Operating profit margin stood at 11.2%, (our estimate: 12.0%), down 80 bps QoQ. Gains from lower sub contracts costs were offset by higher selling general and administration and currency impact.

Management expressed caution for H1 FY24, and expects demand to revive in H2 as macro-economic concerns wane, while pipeline remained healthy.

While total contract value wins and operating performance was less satisfactory, we believe that macro risks, including banking sector volatility is less susceptible to Tech Mahindra, and expect leadership change as growth catalyst.