Tech Mahindra Q3 Review - Mixed Results; Cautious Commentary On Demand Outlook: Dolat Capital

Commentary remained cautious for Europe market (UK, Germany) wherein it has already started experiencing delayed decision making.
Dolat Capital Report
Tech Mahindra Ltd. reported constant currency growth of 0.2% QoQ ($1.8% in $ terms) below our estimate of 0.9%) led by 1.9% QoQ ($) growth for communication, media and entertainment, while enterprise grew 1.8% QoQ. Business process outsourcing business grew 8.8% QoQ ($), which led the overall growth.
Tech Mahindra's operating profit margin stood at 12%, (our estimate: 11.9%), up 60 bps QoQ, tailwinds from currency and operating efficiencies drove the margins offsetting impact of higher selling general and administrative.
Commentary remained cautious for Europe market (UK, Germany) wherein it has already started experiencing delayed decision making. Aims to review clients on monthly basis versus quarterly basis earlier to ensure timely ramp-up.
Cautious management commentary on demand headwinds ahead led by extended furloughs and delayed decision cycle; make us believe that the growth rates would be challenged causing cut in our earnings estimates by - 3.8%/-2.9%/-3.5% for FY23E/FY24E/FY25E.
