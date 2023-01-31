Tech Mahindra Q3 Results Review - Demand Pangs To Impact Near Term Growth: IDBI Capital
Tech Mahindra reported subdued revenue growth in Q3 mainly due to furloughs and slowdown in demand.
IDBI Capital Report
Tech Mahindra Ltd. reported subdued revenue growth in Q3 FY23 mainly due to furloughs and slowdown in demand. Going forward, the company is witnessing some delay in decision making, delay in deal conversion and slowdown in demand due to macro uncertainty. This has impacted deal wins (which is at lower end of $700 million-$1 billion aspiration).
Further, extended furloughs in Q4, delay in 5G capex and headwinds in Europe will impact Tech Mahindra’s revenues growth.
In addition, we believe the 14-15% margins envisaged in the near term could further be delayed due to demand pangs. Hence, we have lowered our earnings per share estimates for FY23E and FY24E by 5% and 7%.
