Tech Mahindra Q3 Result Review- Margin Focus To Hinder FY24 Topline Growth: Motilal Oswal

Tech Mahindra Ltd. reported revenue of $1.67 billion in Q3 FY23, up 0.2% QoQ in constant currency terms (inline). Reported growth was 1.8% QoQ, led by retail (up 6.0 QoQ) and technology (up 3.3% QoQ). Banking, financial services and insurance (down 0.5% QoQ) and manufacturing (flat QoQ) were soft. Ebit margin rose 60 bps QoQ to 12% (versus our estimate of 11.6%).

Q3 revenue softness was anticipated due to extended furloughs and the ongoing account pruning exercise to weed out low-margin and non-strategic accounts.

Management indicated a total annualised impact of $100-120 million in FY23 from the exercise, which is now half completed. Additionally, top-five accounts also remained soft due to internal restructuring at a key client, leading to slow ramp-ups and slow deal closure activities in Q3.

We expect Tech Mahindra to deliver USD revenue growth of 10.6% in FY23 (including ~400 bps inorganic impact) followed by ~8% growth in FY24E, which is among the weakest in our coverage universe.

Tech Mahindra should see pressure in FY24 due to its focus on growth over margins, softness in its top accounts and a long revenue conversion cycle amid pressure on small deals.