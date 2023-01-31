Tech Mahindra Q3 Result Review - Broadly Inline; Near Term Environment Remains Challenging: Yes Securities

Tech Mahindra Ltd. reported broadly inline financial performance for the quarter. The sequential revenue growth in U.S. dollar terms was slightly ahead of expectations; while, Ebit margin was as per expectation.

Tech Mahindra reported sequential growth of 4.6% QoQ in Indian rupee terms, (up 1.8% QoQ in USD terms), led by retail, transport and logistics (up 6.0% QoQ). The INR reported growth was supported by depreciation of INR by 2.9% QoQ versus USD. There was sequential improvement in Ebit margin(up 62 basis points QoQ) led by improving employee pyramid, lower subcontracting cost and decreasing attrition.

Last twelve months attrition was down 3% QoQ to 17%. We believe that the multiyear technology adoption cycle broadly remains intact. However, the clients have become cautious regarding the evolving macroeconomic situation especially in Europe and that is reflected in increased time in decision making in recent deal wins and consequently, we expect moderation in growth in near term.

Employee attrition has started moderating and should support operating margin going ahead. We estimate revenue compound annual growth rate of 14.8% over FY22‐24E with average Ebit margin of 12.9%.