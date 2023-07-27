Tech Mahindra Q1 Results Review - Weakness In Communication Business To Impact Growth: IDBI Capital
Ebit margins to improve.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Tech Mahindra Ltd. reported subdued revenue growth in Q1 FY24 (down 4% QoQ) due bankruptcy of one client (0.4%), decline in communication business and seasonality (Comviva).
Going forward, we expect Tech Mahindra to report subdued revenue growth in FY24E mainly led by softness in communication, delay in decision making and deal conversion and backended growth assumptions.
This coupled poor margin performance in Q1 (led by one off provision of ~32 million and wage hikes) prompt us to revise our earnings per share estimates downwards by 26% for FY24E and 8% for FY25E.
Despite this considering the credential of new Chief Executive Officer and expectation of turnaround has prompted us to maintain 'Hold' rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1,095 (16 times FY25E EPS).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Tech Mahindra Q1 Results Review - Big Miss On All Count; Recovery May Take Longer Than Expected: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.