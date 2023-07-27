Tech Mahindra Q1 Results Review - Weak Execution On All Fronts; Warrants Derating: ICICI Securities

Tech Mahindra Ltd. reported a weak set of numbers on all fronts. Revenue at $1,061 million was down 4% QoQ (our estimate: -2.3%, consensus: -1.2%) due to sharp decline of 9.4% QoQ USD in communications (38% of revenue) and 3.2% QoQ USD decline in banking, financial services (16.1% of revenue).

Tech Mahindra's Ebit margin also contracted by a sharp 440 basis points QoQ to 6.8% due to drop in revenue, wage hikes, one-time provision related to client bankruptcy, and seasonal weakness in Comviva business.

Leading demand indicators were also muted:

orderbook at $359 million (-39.4% QoQ and -55.2% YoY) and headcount down by 2.7% QoQ (-6.2% YoY).

Management expects gradual recovery in the communications vertical, which is being impacted by discretionary and 5G spend cuts.