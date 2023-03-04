BQPrimeResearch ReportsTech Mahindra - Margin To Take Precedence Over Growth: IDBI Capital
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Tech Mahindra - Margin To Take Precedence Over Growth: IDBI Capital

The key strategy is to drive organic growth, margin expansion, portfolio synergy and maintain healthy payout.
BQPrime
04 Mar 2023, 4:50 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tech Mahindra logo is seen on its office building in Noida. (Photo: Adnan Abidi/Reuters)</p></div>
Tech Mahindra logo is seen on its office building in Noida. (Photo: Adnan Abidi/Reuters)
ADVERTISEMENT

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. 

IDBI Capital Report

We attended the analyst meet of Tech Mahindra Ltd. The key highlight was that the company expects growth to be driven by account expansion, products and platform, large deals and expansion in new growth areas.

Tech Mahindra expects margins to improve in long run led by lower sub con, lower transition cost in large deals, selling, general and administrative cost improvement and divestment of low margin acquisitions.

However, in the near term we expect growth to be moderated due to challenges in top telecom client, macro uncertainty and seasonality in Comviva.

In terms of margins, we expect the company to improve margins to 16.6% and 16.9% in FY24E and FY25E but remain below FY22 margins.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

IDBI Capital Tech Mahindra Company Update.pdf
ALSO READ

Tech Mahindra, Red Hat To Help Telecom Operators Move 5G Workload To Cloud

Opinion
Tech Mahindra, Red Hat To Help Telecom Operators Move 5G Workload To Cloud
Read More

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Research Reports News On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT