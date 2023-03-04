Tech Mahindra - Focus On Margins, Leadership Transition: Motilal Oswal
Mgmt commentary was encouraging, with stable spending environment and deal flow in both communication and enterprise businesses.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
We attended Tech Mahindra Ltd.’s Investor Day 2023; the key focus of the meet was upcoming leadership transition and operational profitability.
Management commentary was encouraging, with stable spending environment and deal flow in both communication and enterprise businesses.
Tech Mahindra continues to focus on improving its profitability and expects FY24 margins to improve, led by lower subcon expenses, improving offshore, and divestment of non-accretive businesses.
With the upcoming change in leadership, due to the retirement of Mr. Gurnani (Chief Executive Officer), long-term strategic direction will continue to remain in focus.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.