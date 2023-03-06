Tech Mahindra - Catching Up: HDFC Securities
Tech Mahindra has trailed its peers historically in growth and operational performance.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
We attended Tech Mahindra Ltd.’s investor day, where the company reiterated its strategy with some added elements. There’s an apparent continuity in organic growth focus (versus acquisition playbook earlier) with less than three quarters remaining for Chief Executive Officer transition.
Tech Mahindra has trailed its peers historically in growth and operational performance. However, in an environment with reducing operational headwinds (cost of delivery, sub-con, attrition), the delta on earnings for the company can be higher than peers in FY24E (high teens growth versus mid-teens for peers).
In any case, drivers such as organic growth focus, synergy extraction from earlier acquisitions and delivery optimisation (sub-contracting and offshoring) will lead to a ‘catch-up’ on the operating profile.
Improved enterprise portfolio supported by prior acquisitions;
investments to scale products and platform business ($450 million to $1 billion targeted in three years) supported by the refresh of the existing platform (such as Comviva); and
uptick in partnership engagement (expected to drive ~40% of revenue ahead from ~30% currently) will be offset by the near-term macro challenges and translate into an 8.4% U.S. dollar revenue compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E for Tech Mahindra over FY23-25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.