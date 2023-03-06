BQPrimeResearch ReportsTech Mahindra - Catching Up: HDFC Securities
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Tech Mahindra - Catching Up: HDFC Securities

Tech Mahindra has trailed its peers historically in growth and operational performance.
BQPrime
06 Mar 2023, 10:17 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Tech Mahindra/Facebook) </p></div>
(Source: Tech Mahindra/Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. 

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

We attended Tech Mahindra Ltd.’s investor day, where the company reiterated its strategy with some added elements. There’s an apparent continuity in organic growth focus (versus acquisition playbook earlier) with less than three quarters remaining for Chief Executive Officer transition.

Tech Mahindra has trailed its peers historically in growth and operational performance. However, in an environment with reducing operational headwinds (cost of delivery, sub-con, attrition), the delta on earnings for the company can be higher than peers in FY24E (high teens growth versus mid-teens for peers).

In any case, drivers such as organic growth focus, synergy extraction from earlier acquisitions and delivery optimisation (sub-contracting and offshoring) will lead to a ‘catch-up’ on the operating profile.

  1. Improved enterprise portfolio supported by prior acquisitions;

  2. investments to scale products and platform business ($450 million to $1 billion targeted in three years) supported by the refresh of the existing platform (such as Comviva); and

  3. uptick in partnership engagement (expected to drive ~40% of revenue ahead from ~30% currently) will be offset by the near-term macro challenges and translate into an 8.4% U.S. dollar revenue compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E for Tech Mahindra over FY23-25E.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities Tech Mahindra - Update.pdf
ALSO READ

Tech Mahindra - New Ideas, But Scale With Efficiency Remain Key: Dolat Capital

Opinion
Tech Mahindra - New Ideas, But Scale With Efficiency Remain Key: Dolat Capital
Read More

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Research Reports News On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT