Tech Mahindra - Catching Up: HDFC Securities

We attended Tech Mahindra Ltd.’s investor day, where the company reiterated its strategy with some added elements. There’s an apparent continuity in organic growth focus (versus acquisition playbook earlier) with less than three quarters remaining for Chief Executive Officer transition.

Tech Mahindra has trailed its peers historically in growth and operational performance. However, in an environment with reducing operational headwinds (cost of delivery, sub-con, attrition), the delta on earnings for the company can be higher than peers in FY24E (high teens growth versus mid-teens for peers).

In any case, drivers such as organic growth focus, synergy extraction from earlier acquisitions and delivery optimisation (sub-contracting and offshoring) will lead to a ‘catch-up’ on the operating profile.