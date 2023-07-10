Tech Mahindra - Balancing Growth But At The Cost Of Margins: Motilal Oswal
Growing in double digits but margins disappoint.
Motilal Oswal Report
Tech Mahindra Ltd.’s FY23 annual report highlights that the inflationary environment has led to a massive shift in tech spending by enterprises. The spending is now finding its way through conserving resources and optimising costs.
Enterprises continue to accelerate the adoption of new-age technologies to drive innovation and enable a new operating model for making it consumercentric and agile.
For 5G technology, which is still emerging and relatively new, Tech Mahindra has established a leadership team in the space, and its 5G-related revenue crossed $1 billion in FY23.
In FY23, Tech Mahindra reported new deal total contract value of $2.9 billion (book-to-bill of 0.4 times), with a major proportion of digital transformation projects.
Given a delay in decision making amid adverse macros, the conversion remains a challenge in the near-to-medium term.
Valuation and view:
IT services business growth was impaired by softness in discretionary spending and structural weakness in the communication, media and entertainment vertical. However, Tech Mahindra’s high exposure to the CME vertical (~40% of revenue) offers a significant opportunity for a broader 5G rollout and a new spending cycle in this space.
Considering the near-term weakness, we await greater comfort on sustainable and profitable growth. We value the stock at 16 times FY25E earnings per share.
