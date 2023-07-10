Tech Mahindra - Balancing Growth But At The Cost Of Margins: Motilal Oswal

Tech Mahindra Ltd.’s FY23 annual report highlights that the inflationary environment has led to a massive shift in tech spending by enterprises. The spending is now finding its way through conserving resources and optimising costs.

Enterprises continue to accelerate the adoption of new-age technologies to drive innovation and enable a new operating model for making it consumercentric and agile.

For 5G technology, which is still emerging and relatively new, Tech Mahindra has established a leadership team in the space, and its 5G-related revenue crossed $1 billion in FY23.

In FY23, Tech Mahindra reported new deal total contract value of $2.9 billion (book-to-bill of 0.4 times), with a major proportion of digital transformation projects.

Given a delay in decision making amid adverse macros, the conversion remains a challenge in the near-to-medium term.