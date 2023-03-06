Tech Mahindra Analyst Meet Takeaways - No Significant Change In Earnings Growth Profile: ICICI Securities
We believe Tech Mahindra is investing in the right areas, but we do not expect material addition to revenue growth in medium term.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We attended Tech Mahindra Ltd.'s Investor Day 2023, wherein management outlined the company’s focus areas:
Growth levers, viz. large transformation deals, and deeper alliances and partnerships.
Build technology competencies via investing in ‘products and platforms’ (7% of revenue) and co-creating solutions with client partners.
Emphasis on operational rigour to improve margins.
Talent transformation.
We believe Tech Mahindra is investing in the right areas, but we do not expect material addition to revenue growth in the medium term.
We continue to assume 8.3% U.S. dollar revenue compound annual growth rate over FY23E-FY26E driven by 8.6% CAGR in enterprise segment and 7.8% in communications segment over the same period.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.