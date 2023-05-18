TeamLease Q4 Results Review - Near-Term Challenges To Impact FY24 Growth Adversely: Motilal Oswal
Expect gradual margin recovery.
Motilal Oswal Report
TeamLease Services Ltd.’s revenue rose 0.9% QoQ in Q4 FY23 (inline). Revenue growth was affected by a decline of 0.6% QoQ in specialised staffing and the impact of discontinuation of National Employability Enhancement Mission, which resulted in the release of additional ~9,000 trainees.
General staffing revenue was up 1% QoQ/13% YoY. Ebitda margin (at 1.7%) was in line with our estimate.
TeamLease continued to face macro headwinds. Specialised staffing for the company was further affected by a reduction in headcount for IT services. The management guided for flattish revenue growth in specialised staffing for FY24.
Discontinuation of the NEEM program (part of NETAP) was a further drag on Q4 FY23 revenue. The remaining trainees in the NEEM program will be released by Q2 FY24, which will remain a drag for TeamLease in H1 FY24.
Overall, we expect ~14%/21% growth in FY24/FY25, leading to a revenue compound annual growth rate of ~17% over FY23-25.
On the other hand, we see a gradual margin recovery, supporting earnings growth over FY23-25. TeamLease has started to rationalize its core headcount and is also trying to cross-sell and up-sell to improve its per associate per month.
The management also suggested that margins for specialised staffing have bottomed out unless there is further impact on demand.
We expect a gradual margin recovery over FY23-25 and estimate FY24/FY25 margin at 1.7%/2.1%. This should translate to earnings growth of ~33% over FY23-25, which we feel is already factored into the stock price.
