TeamLease Q2 Results Review - Inline Performance; Growth To Remain Strong: Motilal Oswal
Valuations remain attractive; reiterate 'Buy'
Motilal Oswal Report
Due to concerns about growth moderation and margin pressure, the stock has seen a significant de-rating in the recent past. We believe that valuations have bottomed out and already factor in near-term downsides.
As both the central and state governments look to liberalise and formalise the labor market, TeamLease Services Ltd. should be among the biggest direct beneficiaries in the medium term.
Strong growth and expected margin recovery should help TeamLease deliver a 29% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E, which should drive a significant re-rating in the stock.
We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,150, implying 28 times FY25E earnings per share.
