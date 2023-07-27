TeamLease Q1 Results Review - Growth Stays On Course, Margin Recovery To Be Slow: Motilal Oswal
Valuations remain attractive to play business rebound.
Motilal Oswal Report
TeamLease Services Ltd.’s revenue growth came in ahead of our estimate of 16% YoY in Q1 FY24. Revenue growth was led by 18% YoY growth in general staffing. Specialized staffing reported flat growth due to weak IT services demand.
It reported 1.2% Ebitda margin, missing our estimate of 1.4% on wage hike and continued pressure on per-associate-per-month (stable QoQ).
The performance in general staffing was encouraging, as TeamLease added 13,000 associates to its workforce and increased the core staff marginally, leading to better productivity.
We expect demand to stay robust in general staffing, although it will take time to translate into 2.0% plus Ebitda margin (expected towards H2 FY25).
Moreover, while the company has faced headwinds due to cancellation of NEET, a pickup in replacement scheme demand (NATS/ NAPS) should help improve growth and margins in the vertical.
We remain positive on the medium- to long-term opportunities owing to gains from the formalisation of the labor market and maintain 'Buy' rating on the stock.
We increase our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 3-7% to account for a better growth outlook. Our target price of Rs 2,950 implies 25 times FY25E earnings per share.
