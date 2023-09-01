TD Power Systems - Guided For Revenue CAGR Of 17-18%: ICICI Securities
We believe TD Power System is a potential beneficiary of pick-up in industrial capex, rising demand for captive power etc.
ICICI Securities Report
We recently interacted with TD Power Systems Ltd.’s senior management in Mumbai. Key takeaways:
guided for revenue compound annual growth rate of 17-18% over the next two-three years and margins to sustain at the current level of 17%;
order pipeline in hydro is strong and the company targets to double the order inflow in the current year; indicated heathy growth ahead;
the recent railways’ motor order worth Rs 7.5 billion is likely to see execution over the next four-five years;
current capacity utilisation is 70%; management has announced capex of Rs 1.2 billion in a phased manner; capex likely to lead to incremental revenue of Rs 4 billion-5 billion.
The stock is currently trading at 39 times trailing twelve months. We believe TD Power System is a potential beneficiary of pick-up in industrial capex, rising demand for captive power, and increased focus on renewable power globally.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
