TCS - Surprise Change At Top; Smooth Transition Expected: ICICI Direct

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. informed the stock exchanges that its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan decided to step down from the company to pursue his other interests.

The board has nominated K Krithivasan as CEO designate with effect from March 16, 2023.

Mr Krithivasan, has been with TCS for the last 34 years, currently working as President and Global head of banking, financial services and insurance vertical.

Mr Gopinathan will continue with TCS till September 15, 2023 for a smooth transition and support to his successor.

