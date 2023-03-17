TCS - Surprise Change At Top; Smooth Transition Expected: ICICI Direct
The new organisational structure, which is aimed at increasing customer stickiness, is expected to enhance market share gains.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers, and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors, and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. informed the stock exchanges that its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan decided to step down from the company to pursue his other interests.
The board has nominated K Krithivasan as CEO designate with effect from March 16, 2023.
Mr Krithivasan, has been with TCS for the last 34 years, currently working as President and Global head of banking, financial services and insurance vertical.
Mr Gopinathan will continue with TCS till September 15, 2023 for a smooth transition and support to his successor.
Key triggers for future price performance:
The new organisation structure, which is aimed at increasing customer stickiness, is expected to enhance market share gains.
Increase in outsourcing in Europe, vendor consolidation and deal pipeline leading to rupee revenue compound annual growth rate of 11.0% over FY22-25E.
We expect margins to improve from FY23 onwards due to utilisation improvement and moderation of sub-contractor costs. We build in margin expansion of 110 basis points over FY23-25E.
Double-digit return ratios, strong cash generation and healthy payout.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.