TCS Q4 Review - Results Miss; Growth To Remain Muted Due To Softness In BFSI: Dolat Capital
Headwinds to persist in near-term.
Dolat Capital Report
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported revenue growth of 0.6% QoQ in constant currency terms (our estimate: 0.9%), due to much slower growth than expected in North America (down 0.8% QoQ).
Operating profit margin remained flat QoQ at 24.5% (our estimate: 24.8%), led by decline in sub continent costs and forex gains offset by higher onsite costs. We expect further headwind led by wage hike, onsite shift and normalcy in travel in Q1.
Total contract value wins stood at $10 billion (down 11.5% YoY), taking trailing twelve months TCV to $34.1 billion (down 1.4% YoY). Although the deal signings are not very encouraging TCS is seeing more cost optimisation and multi-service deals that are generally shorter tenured. Announced dividend per share of Rs 24.
Management highlighted that there is increased caution due to negative customer sentiment across banking, financial services and insurance, retail and hi-tech particularly in NA and Europe. Clients continue to defer newer initiatives and has temporarily halted discretionary spending.
