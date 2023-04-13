TCS Q4 Results Review - Pace Of Growth To Slowdown Due To Challenging Macro: IDBI Capital
Margins to improve but expansion to be limited.
IDBI Capital Report
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported weak set of revenues due to slowdown in discretionary projects. In addition, weakness across verticals in North American region impacted revenues.
Further, margins were also impacted due to sudden fall in revenues and higher onsite cost.
Going forward, although TCS' deal pipeline remains healthy ($34 billion, book to bill of 1.2 times) with medium tenure deals, we believe near term macro challenges and slowdown in discretionary spend will slowdown revenue growth. Hence, we have assumed 6% YoY growth in FY23E.
In addition, lower revenue growth will limit margin expansion. Hence, we have lowered our revenue and earnings per share estimates downwards by ~2% and ~6% for FY25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
