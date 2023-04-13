TCS Q4 Results Review - Miss On Margins As Commentary Turns Cautious: Centrum Broking

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported revenues of Rs 591,620 million (up 16.9% YoY, up 1.6% QoQ) which was slightly below our/consensus (down 0.3%/down 0.4%) estimates respectively.

Operating margins were below expectations at 24.5% which was -70/-40 basis points compared to our/consensus estimates. Management attributed lower than expected revenues/margins to a slowdown in discretionary spends which impacted revenues while costs remained sticky.

Deal pipeline was strong at $10 billion and was above the $7-9 billion guided range, but was down -11.5% YoY. Net hiring was flat at up 821, while attrition was 20.1%.

TCS noted that near-term caution in the U.S. which it had called out last quarter had not reduced as expected but had instead worsened due to the banking, financial services and insurance crisis along with slowdown in manufacturing and retail. On the other hand, UK/Europe continued to perform on expected lines.

We expect TCS’s revenue/Ebit/profit after tax to grow at 9%/13%/13% between FY23-25E.