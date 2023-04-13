TCS Q4 Results Review - Miss On Margins As Commentary Turns Cautious: Centrum Broking
Revenue growth slightly lower than expectations as TCS notes further caution in US markets.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Centrum Broking Report
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported revenues of Rs 591,620 million (up 16.9% YoY, up 1.6% QoQ) which was slightly below our/consensus (down 0.3%/down 0.4%) estimates respectively.
Operating margins were below expectations at 24.5% which was -70/-40 basis points compared to our/consensus estimates. Management attributed lower than expected revenues/margins to a slowdown in discretionary spends which impacted revenues while costs remained sticky.
Deal pipeline was strong at $10 billion and was above the $7-9 billion guided range, but was down -11.5% YoY. Net hiring was flat at up 821, while attrition was 20.1%.
TCS noted that near-term caution in the U.S. which it had called out last quarter had not reduced as expected but had instead worsened due to the banking, financial services and insurance crisis along with slowdown in manufacturing and retail. On the other hand, UK/Europe continued to perform on expected lines.
We expect TCS’s revenue/Ebit/profit after tax to grow at 9%/13%/13% between FY23-25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
More Research Reports on TCS Q4 FY23 Results Review
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.