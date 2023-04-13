TCS Q4 Results Review - Growth Slowing Down; Outlook Cautious: Axis Securities
The growth rate may be slowed down in FY24 due to uncertainties in the world’s largest economies.
Axis Securities Report
In Q4 FY23, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported revenue growth of 1.6% QoQ in rupee terms, which was below our expectations. The company’s revenues stood at Rs 59,162 crore, up 16.9% YoY.
It reported operating profits of Rs 11,392 crore with operating margins at 24.5% (remained flat) on account of lower operating costs offset by sub-contracting costs. Attrition levels dropped by 120 basis points but stood at 20.1% looming concerns over the execution efficiency in the future.
The management commentary on the verticals banking, financial services and insurance, hi-tech media, life sciences, and retail was cautious and it expects the company to report moderated growth in the near term.
Deal-wins for the quarter continued strong and remained high. Moreover, deal wins were spread across verticals and across geographies and stood at $10.1 billion.
However, TCS expects technology spending to remain resilient and expects the secular tailwinds to drive healthy growth over the medium term to long term.
