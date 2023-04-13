TCS Q4 Results Review - Growth Slowing Down; Outlook Cautious: Axis Securities

In Q4 FY23, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported revenue growth of 1.6% QoQ in rupee terms, which was below our expectations. The company’s revenues stood at Rs 59,162 crore, up 16.9% YoY.

It reported operating profits of Rs 11,392 crore with operating margins at 24.5% (remained flat) on account of lower operating costs offset by sub-contracting costs. Attrition levels dropped by 120 basis points but stood at 20.1% looming concerns over the execution efficiency in the future.

The management commentary on the verticals banking, financial services and insurance, hi-tech media, life sciences, and retail was cautious and it expects the company to report moderated growth in the near term.

Deal-wins for the quarter continued strong and remained high. Moreover, deal wins were spread across verticals and across geographies and stood at $10.1 billion.

However, TCS expects technology spending to remain resilient and expects the secular tailwinds to drive healthy growth over the medium term to long term.