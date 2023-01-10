TCS Q3 Results Review - Revenue Growth Remains Strong As Margins Improve: Centrum Broking

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported better than expected revenues at Rs 582,290 million which was 2.1%/1.8% above our/consensus estimates respectively.

Ebitda margins were broadly inline at 26.7% which was up 20/down 20 basis points compared to our/consensus estimates. Deal pipeline was $7.8 billion and continued to operate comfortably in the guided $7-9 billion range, despite some softening from the last quarter.

Net hiring was down 2,197, marking the first decline in employee headcount since Q1 FY21, which TCS attributed to significant investments in hiring made during FY22 (where net hiring was 103,546) which is gradually normalizing.

TCS noted some near-term caution in U.S. markets, but remains optimistic on the medium term for the North American market. TCS also noted continued strength in the UK markets, while continental Europe continued to be weighed by geopolitical/macro issues.