TCS Q3 Results Review - Growth Normalisation Ahead: HDFC Securities

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. delivered revenue beat and in-line operating performance in Q3 FY23. Revenue growth of 2.9% QoQ (1.2% estimate) was driven by a disproportionate rise in regional market and others segment (more than 40% of incremental sequential growth), based on growth in product and Asia Pacific business.

Markers for growth deceleration (normalisation) for TCS include soft deal bookings, decline in headcount (also due to bench optimisation), and lower pipeline to bookings conversion in continental Europe (~15% of revenue).

Plans of headcount addition for FY24E (125,000-150,000 gross including more than 40,000 freshers) and reversion to pre-Covid attrition also point to growth moderating in a linear framework.

TCS growth will be driven by-