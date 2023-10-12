TCS Q2 Results Review - Revenue Miss; Deal Wins Getting Negated By Discretionary Cuts: Dolat Capital
Focus shifts on operating profit margin management amid growth Uncertainty.
Dolat Capital Report
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported +0.1% revenue growth in constant currency terms (our estimate: +1.8%) due to completion/optimisation of transformation projects and even downsizing in some cases. Key Verticals growth (banking, financial services and insurance +0.1% QoQ; retail -1.5%).
Operating profit margin up 110 basis points QoQ at 24.3% (our estimate: 23.6%), led by 100 bps from productivity and utilisation improvement and sub-con optimisation, 35 bps improvement from low discretionary expenses offset by investments in infrastructure.
TCS' total contract value wins stood at $11.2 billion taking trailing twelve months TCV to $39.2 billion (up 11.4% YoY).
TCS' management pointed deal wins are healthy and are ramping as scheduled but revenue inflows are getting neutralised by discretionary spend cuts.
We expect demand environment to remain weak in near term as clients are downsizing non-critical projects.
Maintain 'Reduce' rating with target price of Rs 3,510 valued at 24 times on FY26E earnings per share (implies three times on price/earnings-to-growth basis).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
