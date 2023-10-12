TCS Q2 Results Review - Revenue Miss; Deal Wins Getting Negated By Discretionary Cuts: Dolat Capital

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported +0.1% revenue growth in constant currency terms (our estimate: +1.8%) due to completion/optimisation of transformation projects and even downsizing in some cases. Key Verticals growth (banking, financial services and insurance +0.1% QoQ; retail -1.5%).

Operating profit margin up 110 basis points QoQ at 24.3% (our estimate: 23.6%), led by 100 bps from productivity and utilisation improvement and sub-con optimisation, 35 bps improvement from low discretionary expenses offset by investments in infrastructure.

TCS' total contract value wins stood at $11.2 billion taking trailing twelve months TCV to $39.2 billion (up 11.4% YoY).

TCS' management pointed deal wins are healthy and are ramping as scheduled but revenue inflows are getting neutralised by discretionary spend cuts. 

We expect demand environment to remain weak in near term as clients are downsizing non-critical projects.

Maintain 'Reduce' rating with target price of Rs 3,510 valued at 24 times on FY26E earnings per share (implies three times on price/earnings-to-growth basis).