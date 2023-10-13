TCS Q2 Results Review - Revenue Leakage Overwhelms New Deals: Nirmal Bang

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.'s revenue growth in constant currency terms (up 0.1% QoQ) underperformed our estimates a tad though Ebit margin was in-line. Its total contract value of order inflow at $11.2 billion was the second highest ever and was much higher than we had anticipated. 

The commentary was broadly a repeat of what it had said post Q1 FY24. Low return on investment projects were postponed or downsized. The compression in the existing book of business was faster than the ramp-ups in new projects.

It was also indicated that two large projects (in Europe) had come to an end and there were no large-scale deals to replace them. TCS indicated that client caution was quite similar to what it had seen three months back. It did not want to indicate when the turnaround would happen or whether H2 FY24 would be better than H1 FY24. Visibility seems quite low. 

We have cut FY24/FY25/FY26 revenue/ profit after tax estimates modestly. The reduction in share count due to the buyback pushes up earnings per share a tad. We are expecting a ‘slower for longer’ demand environment and had cut our FY25 estimates through this sector update.

While remaining ‘underweight’ on the sector and maintaining a ‘Sell’ recommendation on TCS, we believe that the company has the capacity to deliver peer-beating Ebit growth and return ratios in the medium term. We value it at 20 times September-25E EPS.