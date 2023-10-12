TCS Q2 Results Review - No Signs Of Demand Recovery Despite Strong Orderbook: ICICI Securities
TCS has announced buyback of Rs 170 billion, at a share price of Rs 4,150.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has reported muted growth of 0.1% QoQ in constant currency terms and a decline of 0.2% QoQ in USD terms in Q2 FY24, much weaker than our and street’s growth expectations of 1.2% and 1.1% QoQ USD, respectively.
It reported sequential revenue decline (after a gap of three years due to Covid), despite a strong orderbook of $11.2 billion (+10% QoQ and 38% YoY), implying a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6 times, because of continued rationalisation of spends in older projects and a cut in discretionary spends.
Ebit margin at 24.3%, +110 basis points QoQ, was ahead of our and street’s estimates of 23.7% and 23.9%, respectively, led by an improvement in utilisation, better productivity and a reduction in sub-con costs.
There is continued uncertainty around the timeline of revival in overall tech spending.
TCS has announced buyback of Rs 170 billion, at a share price of Rs 4,150, which could provide some technical support until the buyback closure date (yet to be announced).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.