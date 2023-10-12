TCS Q2 Results Review - No Signs Of Demand Recovery Despite Strong Orderbook: ICICI Securities

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has reported muted growth of 0.1% QoQ in constant currency terms and a decline of 0.2% QoQ in USD terms in Q2 FY24, much weaker than our and street’s growth expectations of 1.2% and 1.1% QoQ USD, respectively.

It reported sequential revenue decline (after a gap of three years due to Covid), despite a strong orderbook of $11.2 billion (+10% QoQ and 38% YoY), implying a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6 times, because of continued rationalisation of spends in older projects and a cut in discretionary spends.

Ebit margin at 24.3%, +110 basis points QoQ, was ahead of our and street’s estimates of 23.7% and 23.9%, respectively, led by an improvement in utilisation, better productivity and a reduction in sub-con costs.

There is continued uncertainty around the timeline of revival in overall tech spending.

TCS has announced buyback of Rs 170 billion, at a share price of Rs 4,150, which could provide some technical support until the buyback closure date (yet to be announced).