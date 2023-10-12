TCS Q2 Results Review - Near-Term Weakness But Strong Order Book To Support FY25: Motilal Oswal

While TCS management has indicated that client spending remains muted in the near term, it is seeing definite signs of macro recovery and improvement in client engagement over the medium term. Given continued uncertainty in the demand environment in FY24, we have cut our estimates (partially offset by an accelerated revenue conversion of the mega BSNL deal). We continue to expect TCS to deliver superior growth in FY25 among our tier-I coverage, driven by its leadership in cost efficiency, which has led to strong deal inflows in recent quarters. We expect the trend to continue, providing better visibility for FY25 revenue growth despite an uncertain demand environment. We factor in a USD revenue compound annual growth rate of 7.6% over FY23-25E.