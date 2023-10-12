TCS Q2 Results Review - Near-Term Weakness But Strong Order Book To Support FY25: Motilal Oswal
Margin improvement encouraging; reiterate 'Buy'
Motilal Oswal Report
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported revenue of $7.2 billion (-0.2% QoQ) in Q2 FY24, up 0.1% QoQ in constant currency and below our estimate of 1.1% CC QoQ. Revenue growth was affected by continued slowdown across key verticals (banking, financial services and insurance/retail) and geographies (U.S./Europe). The weakness in revenue growth was majorly led by continued slowdown in discretionary spends and clients reprioritizing cost optimisation projects. However, the deal momentum remained strong as TCS recorded the second-highest ever deal total contract value of $11.2 billion in Q2, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6 times.
Q2 Ebit margin improved by 110 basis points to 24.3% due to the recalibration of gross hiring, which led to a sharp drop in headcount by ~6300, coupled with incremental measures to rationalize the pyramid and optimize subcon expenses in Q2. The management has suggested that it has further scope for improvement in utilisation and productivity as freshers are deployed and repurposed into projects.
Overall, client engagement remained strong and TCS continued to chase multiple opportunities, as seen in robust deal wins in Q2. However, macro uncertainties continued to weigh on client spending in discretionary areas, resulting in tepid near-term growth expectations. Additionally, the company witnessed the closure of a few large projects during the quarter, which further impacted its performance.
While TCS management has indicated that client spending remains muted in the near term, it is seeing definite signs of macro recovery and improvement in client engagement over the medium term. Given continued uncertainty in the demand environment in FY24, we have cut our estimates (partially offset by an accelerated revenue conversion of the mega BSNL deal). We continue to expect TCS to deliver superior growth in FY25 among our tier-I coverage, driven by its leadership in cost efficiency, which has led to strong deal inflows in recent quarters. We expect the trend to continue, providing better visibility for FY25 revenue growth despite an uncertain demand environment. We factor in a USD revenue compound annual growth rate of 7.6% over FY23-25E.
With a sharp recovery in Q2 Ebit margin performance, TCS should benefit from its scale and ability to optimise talent to control costs in the near to medium term. This is especially visible in the fact that it has given timely increments despite growth concerns, which we expect to pay out over the medium term through easing attrition. This should allow it to deliver a 12.2% profit after tax CAGR over FY23-25E.
We have trimmed our FY24/FY25 earnings per share estimates by 0.7%/1.8%. Our target price of Rs 4,060 implies 28 times FY25E EPS (12% upside). Reiterate 'Buy' on the stock.
