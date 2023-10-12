TCS Q2 Results Review - H2 To Be Better Than H1 Led By Deal Ramp Ups: IDBI Capital

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported weak set of revenues due to slowdown in discretionary projects especially in North America and project ramp downs. While the macro is uncertain, we believe TCS will continue to win cost optimisation, vendor consolidation and integrated operations type of deals.

We expect TCS to be a key beneficiary considering the client profile and the recent large deal wins. In addition, we expect H2 to be better than H1 led by ramp up in deal wins and healthy deal pipeline ($11.2 billion, book to bill of 1.6 times).

This coupled with company’s focus on technologies like 5G, Internet of things, generative artificial intelligence, virtual reality /metaverse, digital twin will drive long term growth.

However, considering the recent run up in price we downgrade the stock from 'Buy' to 'Hold' while maintaining the same target price of Rs 3,740 (26 times FY25E earnings per share).