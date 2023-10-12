TCS Q2 Results Review - Chugging Along: HDFC Securities

The contrast between strong deal wins and growth deceleration indicates a slightly protracted recovery ahead for Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., as discretionary projects remain challenged.

However, following two-quarters of flat sequential growth, we expect a sequential growth recovery from Q4 FY24E, supported by a ramp-up of mega deals (a bigger boost to FY25E growth).

This is also reflected in deal market share gains by TCS (30% higher bookings than Accenture’s managed services in the last two quarters).

TCS’ YoY growth trajectory will pick up from Q1 FY25E, taking FY24E growth of 4% constant currency to be more than 7.5% CC in FY25E, supporting earnings per share growth of 9% and 12%.

The decline in net headcount and sub-contracting reduction are indicative of near-term softness and we marginally tweak estimates to factor in the near-term growth softness.

Our target price of Rs 3,800 is based on 26 times September-25E EPS (five year/10 year average at 26 times,23 times).