TCS Q2 Results Review - Chugging Along: HDFC Securities

Free cash flow and payout yield at ~4% and return on equity 50% will support valuations 25 times and 23 times FY25/26E.
The contrast between strong deal wins and growth deceleration indicates a slightly protracted recovery ahead for Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., as discretionary projects remain challenged.
However, following two-quarters of flat sequential growth, we expect a sequential growth recovery from Q4 FY24E, supported by a ramp-up of mega deals (a bigger boost to FY25E growth).
This is also reflected in deal market share gains by TCS (30% higher bookings than Accenture’s managed services in the last two quarters).
TCS’ YoY growth trajectory will pick up from Q1 FY25E, taking FY24E growth of 4% constant currency to be more than 7.5% CC in FY25E, supporting earnings per share growth of 9% and 12%.
The decline in net headcount and sub-contracting reduction are indicative of near-term softness and we marginally tweak estimates to factor in the near-term growth softness.
Our target price of Rs 3,800 is based on 26 times September-25E EPS (five year/10 year average at 26 times,23 times).
