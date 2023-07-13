TCS Q1 Results Review - Slowdown Continues; Deals Healthy But Ramp-Up Uncertain: Dolat Capital

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported flat revenue growth in constant currency terms (our estimate: 1.6%) due to softness across key verticals (banking, financial services and insurance down -1.8% QoQ; retail -0.3%).

Operating profit margin down 130 basis points QoQ at 23.2% (our estimate: 22.9%), due to wage hike impact of 200 bps.

Total contract value wins stood at $10.2 billion taking trailing twelve months total contract value to $36.1 billion (up 4% YoY).

Management highlighted clients continue to reprioritise projects of higher return on investment and shorter duration; while delaying long tenure deals.

We expect subdued demand outlook on near term tech spending given macro uncertainty and deferment of projects.