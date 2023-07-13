TCS Q1 Results Review - Slowdown Continues; Deals Healthy But Ramp-Up Uncertain: Dolat Capital
Key geos still facing the brunt, regional markets driving traction.
Dolat Capital Report
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported flat revenue growth in constant currency terms (our estimate: 1.6%) due to softness across key verticals (banking, financial services and insurance down -1.8% QoQ; retail -0.3%).
Operating profit margin down 130 basis points QoQ at 23.2% (our estimate: 22.9%), due to wage hike impact of 200 bps.
Total contract value wins stood at $10.2 billion taking trailing twelve months total contract value to $36.1 billion (up 4% YoY).
Management highlighted clients continue to reprioritise projects of higher return on investment and shorter duration; while delaying long tenure deals.
We expect subdued demand outlook on near term tech spending given macro uncertainty and deferment of projects.
What to expect next quarter
We expect growth of 2% QoQ in CC revenue, led by broad based growth across verticals, and backed by a strong total contract value wins in last two quarters. Operating profit margin should see expansion of 53 bps QoQ, as it would witness certain tailwinds from higher utilisation and improved productivity and realisations.
Valuation
We believe TCS and other tier-I IT companies would see some near term uncertainty due to macro uncertainties and slower revenue conversion as compared to deal wins (resulting midsingle digit revenue growth).
We currently value TCS at 25 times on FY25E earnings of Rs 131.8 with target price of Rs 3,300 and maintain our 'Reduce' rating on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
