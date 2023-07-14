TCS Q1 Results Review - Not Confirming A H2 FY24 Pick-Up: Nirmal Bang

Key Points

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. underperformed our estimates as low return on investment projects were postponed or downsized. H2 FY24 pick-up in revenue growth was not confirmed. The key positive from the quarter was the big beat on order inflow of $10 billion without even taking the BSNL deal into consideration. From a 23.2% Ebit margin, it indicated clawback to higher levels through the year, though we suspect the end point might not be as high as 25%.

In our estimates, we are pushing pricing pressure to Q4 FY24 and Q1 FY25 from H2 FY24 earlier. This shifts revenue from FY25 to FY24. This does not change earnings per share estimates materially for FY25 and FY26.

We continue to believe that the worst on the macro front is ahead of us and not behind us and that one should be prepared for downward revisions to FY25 estimates as the recession gets pushed back to H1 2024.