TCS Q1 Results Review - Key Beneficiary Of Cost Efficiency Deals: IDBI Capital
The shift of consumer to larger banks (TCS’s clients) healthy deal pipeline will drive medium term growth.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported weak set of revenues due to slowdown in discretionary projects especially in North America and project ramp downs.
While the macro is uncertain, we believe TCS will continue to win cost optimisation, vendor consolidation and integrated operations type of deals.
We expect TCS to be a key beneficiary considering the client profile and the recent large deal wins. In addition, the shift of consumer to larger banks (TCS’s clients) healthy deal pipeline ($10.2 billion, book to bill of 1.4 times) will drive medium term growth.
This coupled with company’s focus on technologies like 5G, internet of things, generative AI, virtual reality /metaverse, digital twin will drive long term growth.
We have built in a revenue and profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 7.7% and 11.6% over FY23-25E.
Hence, we maintain our 'Buy' rating and target price of Rs 3,740 (26 times FY25E earnings per share).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
TCS Q1 Results Review - Slowdown Continues; Deals Healthy But Ramp-Up Uncertain: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.