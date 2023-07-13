TCS Q1 Results Review - Key Beneficiary Of Cost Efficiency Deals: IDBI Capital

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported weak set of revenues due to slowdown in discretionary projects especially in North America and project ramp downs.

While the macro is uncertain, we believe TCS will continue to win cost optimisation, vendor consolidation and integrated operations type of deals.

We expect TCS to be a key beneficiary considering the client profile and the recent large deal wins. In addition, the shift of consumer to larger banks (TCS’s clients) healthy deal pipeline ($10.2 billion, book to bill of 1.4 times) will drive medium term growth.

This coupled with company’s focus on technologies like 5G, internet of things, generative AI, virtual reality /metaverse, digital twin will drive long term growth.

We have built in a revenue and profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 7.7% and 11.6% over FY23-25E.

Hence, we maintain our 'Buy' rating and target price of Rs 3,740 (26 times FY25E earnings per share).