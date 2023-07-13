TCS Q1 Results Review - Inline Operating Performance; Deal Booking Robust At $10.2 Billion: Yes Securities
Declared dividend of Rs 9/share; record date July 20, 2023.
Yes Securities Report
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported operating performance that was inline with estimates. It reported U.S. dollar revenue growth of 0.4% QoQ (flat QoQ in constant currency terms); while Indian rupee reported growth was 0.4% QoQ.
The revenue growth was led by strong performance in manufacturing (up 9.4% YoY cc terms) and life sciences and healthcare (up 10.1% YoY cc terms.
TCS' Ebit margin was down 132 basis points QoQ to 23.2% led by impact from wage hike in the quarter. Last twelve months attrition was down 230 basis points QoQ to 17.8%.
The long term demand story remains intact led by cloud adoption and data analytics across enterprises. However, clients remain cautious and are taking longer time for decision making and are slowing down discretionary IT projects and this continues to impact near term revenue performance.
Also, it has started utilising generative AI in select use cases for client related projects.
The operating margin is expected to improve over next three quarters led by improving employee pyramid and falling employee attrition.
We estimate revenue compound annual growth rate of 10.2% over FY23‐25E with average Ebit margin of 25.1%.
We maintain our 'Add' on the stock with revised target price of Rs 3,627/share at 25 times on FY25E earnings per share. The stock trades at price-to-earnings of 25.3 times/22.5 times on FY24E/FY25E EPS.
