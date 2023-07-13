TCS Q1 Results Review - Despite Strong Order Booking, Demand Commentary Remains Guarded: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities Report
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported revenues of $7,226 million (flat QoQ constant currency, +7% YoY CC, +0.4% QoQ USD), a tad below our and consensus estimates of +0.2% QoQ CC.
Soft revenue growth during the quarter was due to growing caution among clients resulting in deferment of discretionary spends. Ebit margin came in at 23.2% (-130 basis points QoQ), slightly lower than our/consensus expectations of 23.6%/23.5%.
Margins were impacted to the extent of 200 bps from wage hikes, which was partially offset by reduction in sub-contract costs (-84 bps QoQ). Overall profit after tax came in at Rs 110,740 million, slightly (~0.7%/0.8%) higher than our /consensus estimates due to higher other income.
TCS reported a strong orderbook at $10.2 billion (+2% QoQ, +24.4% YoY) despite the uncertain macro environment. The orderbook does not include the large BSNL deal TCS announced recently.
Total contract value was broad-based with North America TCV at $5.2 billion (+15.6% YoY), banking, financial services and insurance TCV at $3 billion (+3.4% YoY), retail TCV at $1.2 billion (+20% YoY).
Headcount growth continued to be weak at 0.1% QoQ (+1.5% YoY) because TCS is focused on improving utilisation.
Demand outlook:
Persistent uncertainty surrounding the macro has led to growing caution among clients, which resulted in deferment of discretionary spends. Clients are scrutinising return on investments in existing projects and deferring or cancelling those with lower returns.
BFSI, communications and hi-tech verticals continued to exhibit softness, while manufacturing, healthcare and retail did well during the quarter.
What to do with the stock?
TCS’ Q1 FY24 result was largely inline with our expectations with a slight miss on margins due to flattish revenue growth and wage hikes that started on 1st April 2023.
Despite a strong orderbook of $10.2 billion (+24% YoY, +2% QoQ) and robust pipeline with BSNL contract of $1.8 billion yet to reflect in Q2 FY24 order booking numbers, TCS management’s guarded commentary around demand pick-up in the near term reflects a high level of uncertainty around discretionary projects in certain key verticals like banking, hi-tech and telecom.
It could also be a function of accelerated technology spends, which global enterprises carried out post pandemic and are now rationalising amid higher scrutiny of technology budgets.
TCS’ strong order booking momentum and ability to invest upfront around building generative-AI capabilities, reflects its market readiness to adopt new technologies at a fast pace and win large cost-optimisation deals.
We are building-in a gradual pick-up in demand for TCS for the remainder of FY24E with 5.9% YoY CC growth in revenues and 30 bps YoY growth in Ebit margins to 24.4%.
Our restraint is due to the uncertain demand outlook shared by TCS management in the near term for key verticals like banking, hi-tech and telecom.
We modestly tweak our estimates post Q1 FY24 result and maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised 12-month target price of Rs 3,780 implying 16% potential upside.
Strong order booking momentum, large deal win announcements, macro recovery in key geographies like the U.S. and Europe and release of pent-up demand in the coming quarters would help TCS get back to double-digit revenue growth in FY25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
