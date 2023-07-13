TCS Q1 Results Review - Despite Strong Order Booking, Demand Commentary Remains Guarded: ICICI Securities

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported revenues of $7,226 million (flat QoQ constant currency, +7% YoY CC, +0.4% QoQ USD), a tad below our and consensus estimates of +0.2% QoQ CC.

Soft revenue growth during the quarter was due to growing caution among clients resulting in deferment of discretionary spends. Ebit margin came in at 23.2% (-130 basis points QoQ), slightly lower than our/consensus expectations of 23.6%/23.5%.

Margins were impacted to the extent of 200 bps from wage hikes, which was partially offset by reduction in sub-contract costs (-84 bps QoQ). Overall profit after tax came in at Rs 110,740 million, slightly (~0.7%/0.8%) higher than our /consensus estimates due to higher other income.

TCS reported a strong orderbook at $10.2 billion (+2% QoQ, +24.4% YoY) despite the uncertain macro environment. The orderbook does not include the large BSNL deal TCS announced recently.

Total contract value was broad-based with North America TCV at $5.2 billion (+15.6% YoY), banking, financial services and insurance TCV at $3 billion (+3.4% YoY), retail TCV at $1.2 billion (+20% YoY).

Headcount growth continued to be weak at 0.1% QoQ (+1.5% YoY) because TCS is focused on improving utilisation.